News BriefsTishrei 20, 5781 , 08/10/20
Constitution Committee: One million can return to work immediately
Knesset Constitution Committee Chairman MK Yaakov Asher referred to the results of the serological survey published this morning by the Health Ministry.
"Half-a-million people can return to work immediately and move the wheels of the economy, expecting the Health Ministry to hurry up with preparing the outline we wanted to present to the Constitution Committee after the holidays, and allow recoverers and those with serum to return to work and life," Asher said.
