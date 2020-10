12:51 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 20, 5781 , 08/10/20 Tishrei 20, 5781 , 08/10/20 Senior MDA official in Jerusalem area detained for questioning A senior MDA official in the Jerusalem area was detained for questioning on suspicion of involvement in the pirate COVID-19 tests for a fee case conducted by a number of suspects volunteering for the organization. ► ◄ Last Briefs