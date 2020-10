12:48 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 20, 5781 , 08/10/20 Tishrei 20, 5781 , 08/10/20 Police closed 40 synagogues in Bnei Brak this week Since the beginning of the week, the police have closed 40 synagogues in Bnei Brak violating closure restrictions and issued 56 citations for forbidden gathering and not wearing a face mask. ► ◄ Last Briefs