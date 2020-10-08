Prof. Moti Ravid resigns management of Maayanei Hayeshua Hospital

Maayanei Hayeshua Hospital Director Prof. Moti Ravid today announced his resignation a few hours after expressing harsh words at the conduct of the haredi public in the coronavirus crisis in a Kan News interview.

The Maayanei Hayeshua Hospital management said, "We regret Prof. Ravid's remarks in the media in recent days in which he made abusive remarks that would not be said against the haredi public in general and its rabbis in particular. Following this, Prof. Ravid submitted his resignation to the hospital's management.

"In light of the difficult and challenging period in which the health system finds itself, the date of his departure and the procedure of overlap with his successor are being agreed with the hospital management," the statement said.