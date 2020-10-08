A spokesperson for the EU responded today (Thursday) to the report according to which the European Union links aid to PA to financial ties with Israel. According to the report, European Union leaders told the Palestinian Authority that they will refuse to provide financial aid as long as it refuses to accept tax revenues collected by Israel.

"The EU and its Member States are and continue to be the largest international financial supporter of Palestinians. The EU is a firm supporter of the Palestinian Authority", the spokesperson said to Arutz Sheva.



"The EU and many partners in the international community have encouraged the Palestinians to again accept the transfers of their own tax revenues as it is their money", the spokesperson added, "There has not been a suggestion of cutting or suspending funds for the Palestinian Authority."