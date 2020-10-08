|
10:31
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 20, 5781 , 08/10/20
"The EU is a firm supporter of the Palestinian Authority"
A spokesperson for the EU responded today (Thursday) to the report according to which the European Union links aid to PA to financial ties with Israel. According to the report, European Union leaders told the Palestinian Authority that they will refuse to provide financial aid as long as it refuses to accept tax revenues collected by Israel.
"The EU and its Member States are and continue to be the largest international financial supporter of Palestinians. The EU is a firm supporter of the Palestinian Authority", the spokesperson said to Arutz Sheva.
