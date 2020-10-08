|
09:51
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 20, 5781 , 08/10/20
Bank of Israel Governor: Open small businesses as quickly as possible
Bank of Israel Governor Prof. Amir Yaron joined the position of Finance Minister Yisrael Katz regarding the need to open up the economy.
"Small businesses should be opened as quickly as possible, as long as the morbidity there isn't high and enforcement and deterrence can be activated. We should adjust to the format of the first closure," said Prof. Yaron in an interview with Galei Tzahal.
