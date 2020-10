09:50 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 20, 5781 , 08/10/20 Tishrei 20, 5781 , 08/10/20 Bicyclist hit by truck in Tel Aviv; condition moderate A 40-year-old bicyclist was moderately injured by a truck on Namir Road in Tel Aviv. A MDA team treated him and evacuated him to Ichilov Hospital in the city. ► ◄ Last Briefs