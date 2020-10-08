Back Flags 'don't talk to racists'

The leaders of the Black Flags Protest responded to Minister Hendel's question as to why they do not hold talks with government ministers but do hold dialogue with the Balad party.

"We don't talk to racists. Hendel assured the Israelis that he wouldn't serve under a defendant and then made Bibi king. Instead of repenting, he chooses the most pathetic trick in the book - division. We won't sit with him," the response said.