MK Osnat Mark: Israel needs great economist, not Student Union head

Likud MK Osnat Mark this morning attacked Blue and White MK Ram Shefa who criticized the Prime Minister and the delay in passing the state budget.

"When Ram Shefa was still on the student council, Netanyahu built an economic power here. The economic well-being of the State of Israel is thanks to Binyamin Netanyahu. Also in this economic crisis, the State of Israel needs one of the great economists in the world and not a student union chairman," Mark wrote on Twitter.