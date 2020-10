09:16 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 20, 5781 , 08/10/20 Tishrei 20, 5781 , 08/10/20 88 coronavirus patients hospitalized at Shaare Zedek Hospital 88 patients are hospitalized this morning in the coronavirus wards at Shaare Zedek Medical Center. 18 of them are on ventilator and the condition of 29 patients is defined severe. ► ◄ Last Briefs