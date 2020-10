08:55 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 20, 5781 , 08/10/20 Tishrei 20, 5781 , 08/10/20 IDF orders 150,000 flu vaccines The IDF has ordered 150,000 vaccines against influenza - three times the normal amount - to vaccinate all soldiers, Kan News reported. ► ◄ Last Briefs