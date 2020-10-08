08:53
Reported

News Briefs

  Tishrei 20, 5781 , 08/10/20

Minister Yoaz Hendel: No protest leaders willing to talk to government

Minister Yoaz Hendel says none of the leaders of the protest against the Prime Minister is willing to hold a dialogue even with one of the ministers to reach an outline for the demonstrations.

"They may not believe in us, but not talking is a very interesting boycott. With Balad they are able to talk - and with us it's probably more problematic," Hendel said in a Kan interview.

Last Briefs