08:53
News BriefsTishrei 20, 5781 , 08/10/20
Minister Yoaz Hendel: No protest leaders willing to talk to government
Minister Yoaz Hendel says none of the leaders of the protest against the Prime Minister is willing to hold a dialogue even with one of the ministers to reach an outline for the demonstrations.
"They may not believe in us, but not talking is a very interesting boycott. With Balad they are able to talk - and with us it's probably more problematic," Hendel said in a Kan interview.
