MK Avigdor Liberman: 'Netanyahu already decided to advance election'

Yisrael Beyteinu Chairman MK Avigdor Liberman claims that the Prime Minister has already decided to advance the election and that he is waiting for the right moment and is deliberately promoting a crisis around the budget.

"Netanyahu has already decided on early elections, he's waiting for the budget because this is the only reason why the government can be disbanded without handing over the reins to Benny Gantz," Liberman said in an interview with Galei Tzahal.