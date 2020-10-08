Forecast: Hotter than usual to rainy

Today will be clear to partly cloudy with high altitude clouds. In most areas it will be warmer than usual to rainy. In the northern mountains, strong easterly winds will continue to blow in the morning.

Tomorrow most areas will continue to be warmer than usual to rainy.

Shabbat will see a drop in temperatures. In the coastal plain, in the lowlands, and in the northern Negev, temperatures will return to normal for the season. The rest of the areas will continue to be hotter than usual.

On Sunday there will be a further drop in temperatures, especially in the mountains and inland, and they will be normal for the season.