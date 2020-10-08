|
Saudi official: We have to focus on our own interest
Saudi Arabia’s former intelligence chief and ambassador to the United States, Prince Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, on Wednesday said the kingdom must focus on its own interests and security while supporting the Palestinian cause.
Speaking in the final episode of a three-part interview with Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television and quoted by Reuters, Prince Bandar once again criticized Palestinian Authority leaders.
