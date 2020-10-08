Top suspect in Daniel Pearl's murder to remain in jail

The Pakistani government on Wednesday ordered a British-born Pakistani man, who has been on death row over the 2002 killing of Jewish-American journalist Daniel Pearl, to remain in jail for another three months despite his acquittal by a lower court earlier this year, The Associated Press reported.

The development was announced by prosecutors during a brief hearing of the high-profile case at Pakistan’s Supreme Court, which was to decide whether the key suspect in Pearl’s slaying, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, should stay in jail following his acquittal.