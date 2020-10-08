WJC praises ban on Greek Golden Dawn party

The World Jewish Congress (WJC) on Wednesday welcomed a Greek court’s decision to convict the leadership of the country’s Golden Dawn national political party for heading up a criminal organization.

A Greek court ruled earlier that seven of the 18 former party lawmakers, including party leader Nikos Michaloliakos, were guilty of leading a criminal organization. The rest were found guilty of participating in a criminal organization. In all, there were 68 defendants in a trial encompassing four cases.