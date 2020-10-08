|
Tishrei 20, 5781 , 08/10/20
Report: EU links aid to PA to financial ties with Israel
European Union leaders have told the Palestinian Authority they will refuse to provide any additional financial aid as long as the Palestinians refuse to accept tax revenues collected by Israel, European diplomats and Israeli officials told Barak Ravid of Axios on Wednesday.
The unprecedented ultimatum is another indication that frustration with leaders in Ramallah is growing, even among staunch supporters of the Palestinians.
