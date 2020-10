02:31 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 20, 5781 , 08/10/20 Tishrei 20, 5781 , 08/10/20 Israeli President hosts online Sukkot event in Jerusalem Read more The weeklong holiday of Sukkot is nearing its end, but it’s never too late to celebrate! President Rivlin hosts virtual Sukkot event. ► ◄ Last Briefs