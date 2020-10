01:58 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 20, 5781 , 08/10/20 Tishrei 20, 5781 , 08/10/20 Report: Huge explosion in Syrian city of Deraa A huge explosion was heard in the Syrian city of Deraa overnight Wednesday, Syrian state TV said. The cause of the blast is not yet clear. ► ◄ Last Briefs