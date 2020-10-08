Trump: Catching COVID was a 'blessing in disguise'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday released a new video message in which he praised the antibody cocktail made by the biotech company Regeneron which he received while in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.

“They gave me Regeneron and it was, like, unbelievable. I felt good immediately. I felt as good three days ago as I do now,” said Trump, who added that he is trying make Regeneron and similar drugs available to everyone.