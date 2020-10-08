|
01:15
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 20, 5781 , 08/10/20
Trump: Catching COVID was a 'blessing in disguise'
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday released a new video message in which he praised the antibody cocktail made by the biotech company Regeneron which he received while in the hospital after testing positive for COVID-19.
“They gave me Regeneron and it was, like, unbelievable. I felt good immediately. I felt as good three days ago as I do now,” said Trump, who added that he is trying make Regeneron and similar drugs available to everyone.
Last Briefs