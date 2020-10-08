|
Tishrei 20, 5781 , 08/10/20
Pence tests negative for COVID-19 ahead of debate
US Vice President Mike Pence tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday, hours before he squares off with Senator Kamala Harris in the vice presidential debate, The Hill reported.
The Vice President and Second Lady Karen Pence both tested negative, a White House official confirmed. Both have gotten back negative tests each day since President Donald Trump shared overnight Thursday that he and first lady Melania Trump had contracted the virus.
