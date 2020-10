00:09 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 20, 5781 , 08/10/20 Tishrei 20, 5781 , 08/10/20 Government approves extension of emergency lockdown guidelines The government on Wednesday evening approved by telephone vote the Minister of Health's proposal to extend the emergency lockdown guidelines which restrict Israelis' right to protest far from their homes until October 13. ► ◄ Last Briefs