22:34 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 19, 5781 , 07/10/20 Tishrei 19, 5781 , 07/10/20 Report: President Trump is in the Oval Office Jennifer Jacobs, the senior White House reporter for Bloomberg News, tweeted that US President Donald Trump has entered the Oval Office in the White House despite the initial statements according to which he will not enter such areas in order to stay in distance from the White House staff.