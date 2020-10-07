|
22:21
Reported
Tishrei 19, 5781 , 07/10/20
Report: Qatar submitted formal request to the US to purchase F-35 jets
According to a report in Reuters, Qatar has submitted a formal request to the United States to buy F-35 fighter jets.
According to the report, the request was submitted by Qatar in recent weeks.
A U.S. State Department spokesman responded to the report saying: “As a matter of policy, the United States does not confirm or comment on proposed defense sales or transfers until they are formally notified to Congress.”
