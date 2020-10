20:39 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 19, 5781 , 07/10/20 Tishrei 19, 5781 , 07/10/20 Finance Minister blasts Prime Minister, Health Ministry Read more Minister Yisrael Katz says certain lockdown restrictions make no sense. 'I won't let millions slip into despair and hunger.' ► ◄ Last Briefs