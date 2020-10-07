Shaked: We need elections post-lockdown

MK Ayelet Shaked said Knesset elections should be called two to three months after the completion of the latest national lockdown.

"An additional lockdown would cost us NIS 20 billion while elections would limit the damage to NIS 2 billion. The current administration is disfunctional and Yamina presents an alternative to the Netanyahu government. Bennett would do great as prime minister," said Shaked in an interview to Channel 12 News.