President Trump appoints three new officials

Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:

Sean Plankey, of Connecticut, to be Assistant Director for Infrastructure Security, Department of Homeland Security.

Major General Randy “Church” Kee, USAF (Ret.), of Alaska, to be a Member of the Arctic Research Commission.

Justin M. Peterson, of the District of Columbia, to be a Member of the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico.