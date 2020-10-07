|
19:36
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 19, 5781 , 07/10/20
President Trump appoints three new officials
Today, President Donald J. Trump announced his intent to appoint the following individuals to key positions in his Administration:
Sean Plankey, of Connecticut, to be Assistant Director for Infrastructure Security, Department of Homeland Security.
Major General Randy “Church” Kee, USAF (Ret.), of Alaska, to be a Member of the Arctic Research Commission.
Justin M. Peterson, of the District of Columbia, to be a Member of the Financial Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico.
