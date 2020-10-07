PA death toll up to 418

The PA "Ministry of Health" reported an additional six coronavirus deaths over the past day with the death toll climbing to 418.

510 more CV-19 cases were confirmed during that time, with 281 of these in Judea and Samaria, 102 in the Jerusalem district, and 127 in Gaza.

The recovery rate in the PA is 85.1%, the active incidence rate is 14.1% and the mortality rate stands at 0.8%.

There are currently 46 patients in critical condition, and 10 on ventilators.

354 PA virus have recovered of the virus, along with 194 Gazans.