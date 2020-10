18:29 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 19, 5781 , 07/10/20 Tishrei 19, 5781 , 07/10/20 Iran ordered to pay $1.45 billion to family of former FBI agent Read more US District Court in Washington orders Iran to pay punitive damages to family of man who went missing in Tehran 13 years ago. ► ◄ Last Briefs