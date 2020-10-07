Biden's 2nd 'creepy' comment of the week goes viral

Fox News reporter Joseph A. Wulfsohn shared a story about Dem Presidential candidate Joe Biden causing a raucus during a campaign stopover in Miami.

Before ending his speech, the former VP spotted a gathering of young girls in the crowd.

"And I want to see these beautiful young ladies- I want to see them dancing when they're four years older too," Biden said, pointing to the young women.

According to the report, earlier in the week, the presidential hopeful was also caught on tape providing his take on how Americans were able to cope with the quarantine.

"They're saying, 'Jeez, the reason I was able to stay sequestered in my home is because some Black woman was able to stack the grocery shelf,'" Biden is heard saying in the video clip.