15:40 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 19, 5781 , 07/10/20 Tishrei 19, 5781 , 07/10/20 Pompeo condemns terrorist attack in Syria, calls for ceasefire US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo responded to the recent terrorist attack in Syria an wrote: "The United States condemns the terrorist attack in al Bab, Syria. We reiterate our call for an immediate ceasefire, which is a key step to advance a lasting political resolution to the Syrian conflict in line with UNSCR 2254".