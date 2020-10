14:22 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 19, 5781 , 07/10/20 Tishrei 19, 5781 , 07/10/20 Police shut down event park near Caesarea last night Police last night closed an event park near Caesarea for seven days that operated in violation of COVID-19 guidelines. The event park has been converted into a "camping complex" with a large number of tents. ► ◄ Last Briefs