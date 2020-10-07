Netanyahu holds Zoom meeting with local authority heads

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu is currently holding a multi-participant Zoom meeting with heads of local authorities to hear the needs from the field.

The Prime Minister updated that only next week it will be possible to discuss easing or aggravating the closure. The Prime Minister also seeks the assistance of the mayors in preventing rallies and forcing COVID-19 guideline compliance.

"The Prime Minister asked the heads of the authorities to join the effort to reduce morbidity, by using their capabilities and influence to maintain quarantine guidelines, avoid crowds and mass hakafot on Simchat Torah and mass weddings, find protected and safe local solutions for prayers in public space according to guidelines," he said.