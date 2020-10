13:34 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 19, 5781 , 07/10/20 Tishrei 19, 5781 , 07/10/20 Schools in Kiryas Joel closed amid 27.6% COVID positivity rate Read more Schools in Satmar community in upstate New York ordered to close, after tests showed 27.6% average positivity rate. ► ◄ Last Briefs