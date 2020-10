13:26 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 19, 5781 , 07/10/20 Tishrei 19, 5781 , 07/10/20 One in critical condition after beaten with rocks anti-Cuomo protest One person is in critical condition and is being transported to Maimonides Hospital after being beaten with rocks by protesters at the anti-Cuomo protest in Borough Park. ► ◄ Last Briefs