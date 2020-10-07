One-and-a-half year-old in critical condition after being scalded

Medical teams treated a one-and-a-half-year-old who was badly scalded on the neck from a cup of boiling tea spilled on him at his home on Yitzhak Nissim Street in Bnei Brak.

United Hatzalah paramedic Aharon Lerer said: "When I arrived at the scene, the family members told us that the toddler was burned by a cup of boiling tea spilled on him. He had a severe burn on his upper body. I provided him with primary medical assistance and when the ambulance arrived, it evacuated the toddler in serious condition to Schneider Hospital in Petah Tikva."