5,058 citations issued in past day for COVID-19 guideline violations

In the past day, 5,058 citations have been issued by the police for COVID-19 lockdown and guideline violations.

Most of them involved leaving one's place of residence for a "prohibited purpose or action" - 3,100 tickes, including 1,517 tickets for not wearing a mask, 89 for isolation violations, 62 for various violations by businesses, and 202 for presence in a forbidden venue (in a business whose activity is forbidden, in another person's sukkah, on the beach, etc.).