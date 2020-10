12:52 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 19, 5781 , 07/10/20 Tishrei 19, 5781 , 07/10/20 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded to Charpentier and Doudna The 2020 Nobel Prize in Chemistry has been awarded to Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer A. Doudna “for the development of a method for genome editing.” ► ◄ Last Briefs