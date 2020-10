12:33 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 19, 5781 , 07/10/20 Tishrei 19, 5781 , 07/10/20 64-year-old male in critical condition after being bitten by snake A 64-year-old man was bitten by a snake in a moshav in the Hof Hacarmel Regional Council. MDA paramedics treated him and evacuated him to Rambam Hospital in critical condition, with bruises on his hand. ► ◄ Last Briefs