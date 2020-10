12:15 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 19, 5781 , 07/10/20 Tishrei 19, 5781 , 07/10/20 3 lightly-moderately injured in accident between car and bus A car accident occurred between a car and a bus on Jabotinsky Street in Hod Hasharon. MDA paramedics evacuated to Meir Hospital an 80-year-old woman in moderate condition and two people injured in mild condition. ► ◄ Last Briefs