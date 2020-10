12:14 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 19, 5781 , 07/10/20 Tishrei 19, 5781 , 07/10/20 Health experts: Haredi death rate 3x higher than it should be Read more Only 3% of haredim are over 65, but their share of fatalities is disproportionately high. ► ◄ Last Briefs