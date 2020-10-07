|
Tishrei 19, 5781 , 07/10/20
Foreign worker arrested on suspicion of abusing special needs girl
Police arrested a foreign caretaker on suspicion of abusing and assaulting a 15-year-old girl with special needs in Petah Tikva.
The girl's mother complained to the police that the suspect had abused her daughter aggressively, beating and force-feeding her, shouting at her and cursing at her. The suspect, a 41-year-old foreign national from Ukraine, was released on restrictive conditions including house arrest.
