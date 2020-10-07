11:38
News Briefs

  Tishrei 19, 5781 , 07/10/20

Foreign worker arrested on suspicion of abusing special needs girl

Police arrested a foreign caretaker on suspicion of abusing and assaulting a 15-year-old girl with special needs in Petah Tikva.

The girl's mother complained to the police that the suspect had abused her daughter aggressively, beating and force-feeding her, shouting at her and cursing at her. The suspect, a 41-year-old foreign national from Ukraine, was released on restrictive conditions including house arrest.

