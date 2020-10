10:55 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 19, 5781 , 07/10/20 Tishrei 19, 5781 , 07/10/20 Supreme Court requires Kiryat Arba to allow mixed bathing Supreme Court judges accepted the petition by residents of Kiryat Arba and required the municipal pool to allow mixed-gender bathing at certain hours. ► ◄ Last Briefs