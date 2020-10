08:41 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 19, 5781 , 07/10/20 Tishrei 19, 5781 , 07/10/20 MK Ayelet Shaked: 'Yamina is a governmental alternative' Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked responded to Kan News polls from last night: "If there's an election, Bennett should be a candidate for prime minister. I'm not getting into forming a coalition, I think Yamina is a governmental alternative." ► ◄ Last Briefs