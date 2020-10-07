|
06:21
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 19, 5781 , 07/10/20
Abbas adviser: Israel and the US are blackmailing us
A senior Palestinian Authority official on Tuesday claimed Israel and the US are blackmailing the Palestinian leadership by imposing financial sanctions.
Nabil Shaath, adviser to PA chairman Mahmoud Abbas, said in a statement quoted by the Xinhua news agency that the PA has been suffering from a financial crisis because Israel and the US have pressured donor countries, including Arab nations, to stop their funds.
Last Briefs