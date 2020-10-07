|
05:44
Reported
News BriefsTishrei 19, 5781 , 07/10/20
Facebook removes Trump post which downplayed COVID-19
Facebook on Tuesday removed a post by US President Donald Trump which downplayed COVID-19 danger by saying the season flu is more deadly, AFP reports.
A day after being discharged from the Walter Reed Medical Center where he received treatment after testing positive for the virus, Trump posted messages on Twitter and Facebook in which he argued that people have more to fear from the flu.
