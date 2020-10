03:16 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 19, 5781 , 07/10/20 Tishrei 19, 5781 , 07/10/20 Ashkenazi: I call on the Palestinians to return to negotiations Read more Foreign Minister Ashkenazi meets UAE counterpart in Berlin. "Our presence here symbolizes an era of peace, stability, prosperity and hope." ► ◄ Last Briefs