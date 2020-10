20:56 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20 Tishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20 872 COVID-19 patients reported critical, 220 on ventilator Read more 3,007 test positive since midnight, with death toll reported at 1,784, and 1,609 COVID-19 patients hospitalized. ► ◄ Last Briefs