20:43 Reported News Briefs Tishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20 Tishrei 18, 5781 , 06/10/20 Israeli Legal Advisor appointed Vice Chair of UN Legal Affairs Following diplomatic effort led by Ambassador Erdan, Legal Advisor Sarah Weiss Maudi appointed to leadership position on UN Legal Committee.